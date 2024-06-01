Abstract

BACKGROUND: Outcomes after non-accidental trauma (NAT) have been shown to be impacted by social determinants of health. Our study aims to investigate the association between NAT, patient demographics, neighborhood disadvantage as measured by the Area Deprivation Index (ADI), and patient disposition.



METHODS: An 8-year retrospective chart review was conducted in pediatric patients presenting to our level I trauma center with suspected NAT. Patient demographics, ADI, injury severity score (ISS), Glasgow coma scale (GCS), length of stay, and discharge disposition were analyzed using univariate and multivariate techniques to evaluate associations between patient demographics, injury severity, and patient outcomes.



RESULTS: A total of 84 patients were admitted with suspected NAT. Of our study population, 45% of patients were White and 26% were Black. Black children were overrepresented in this cohort compared to general population means, while White children were underrepresented (p < 0.05). Median ADI was 6.5 (IQR 4.0-8.0). Of our cohort, 65 patients were discharged home, and 18 patients to foster care. One patient in our cohort died. An ADI >6 was the only factor significantly associated with discharge to foster care. This association held on both univariate (OR 1.4; 95% CI 1.07-1.84, p = 0.02) and multivariate (OR 1.4; 95% CI 1.05-1.86, p = 0.02) analyses.



CONCLUSION: Our study found that neighborhood disadvantage, as measured by ADI, is an independent predictor of discharge to foster care. Additionally, Black children remain over-represented in the NAT population referred to our institution, including those discharged to foster care. Efforts to address healthcare disparities and community-based NAT prevention and reunification programs are necessary. TYPE OF STUDY: Prognosis Study (Retrospective Case-Control Study). LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

