Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide attempts are one of the most serious comorbidities in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), and the prevalence of suicide attempts is higher in younger people compared to older people, with significant gender differences. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between suicide attempts, clinical symptoms, thyroid hormones, and metabolic parameters in young first-episode and drug-naïve (FEND) MDD patients of different genders.



METHODS: A total of 1289 FEND MDD patients were recruited. Depression, anxiety, and psychotic symptoms were assessed using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD), Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) positive subscale, respectively. Thyroid hormones and glucolipid metabolism indicators were also tested. Network analysis was employed to delineate the interplay between thyroid dysfunction, clinical symptoms, and metabolic disorders.



RESULTS: Among young FEND MDD patients, the rate of suicide attempts was 17.4% in males and 19.8% in females, showing no significant gender difference in the incidence of suicide attempts (χ(2) = 1.06, p = 0.303). In the network model, PANSS positive subscale (Expected Influence = 0.578) and HAMD scores (Expected Influence = 0.576) were identified as the individual symptoms that most affected male patients, whereas TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) (Expected Influence = 0.972) and PANSS positive subscale (Expected Influence = 0.937) were identified as the individual symptoms that most affected female patients. In addition, we found that TSH (Expected Influence = 0.438) was a pivotal node connecting metabolic disturbances and clinical symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Our findings emphasize the important role of psychotic symptoms in young MDD patients with suicide attempts. Moreover, our results highlight the pivotal role of serum TSH levels in the pathophysiology of young female MDD patients with suicide attempts.

