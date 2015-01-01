SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Frajerman A, Goueslard K, Quantin C, Jollant F. JAMA Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2024.1692

38959012

Unintentional injury and intentional self-harming behaviors are leading causes of death worldwide among adolescents and young adults.1 Some studies have found an association between hospital visits for unintentional intoxication or injury and subsequent suicide.2 We aimed to confirm these findings and explore the risk of nonfatal self-harm in a national cohort of young people.


