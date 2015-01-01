|
Aryankalayil JB, Ibrahim F, Dela Cruz RG, Degal E, Remick K, Maddox J, Worlton TJ, Madrid AP. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
38959086
In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the need for well-coordinated and inclusive approaches to enhance capacity building with partner nations (PNs), particularly those guided by the U.S. Military. In addition, global health principles such as cultural competence, local ownership, and sustainability are crucial for ensuring the success and longevity of these initiatives. Trauma system assessments have become a common forum for PN and U.S. Military engagement, especially as the threat of large-scale combat operations (LSCOs) on multiple geographic fronts continue to rise in the current geopolitical landscape.
Language: en