Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parkinson's disease (PD) patients often experience non-motor symptoms like depression and anxiety, significantly impacting their quality of life. With the limited effectiveness of pharmacological treatments, effective non-pharmacological interventions are needed. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to evaluate the efficacy of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) in reducing depression and anxiety symptoms in PD patients.



METHODS: Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) exploring CBT's effectiveness for depression and anxiety in PD patients were included. Studies published until April 2023 were identified from PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus.



METHODological quality was assessed using the Risk of Bias-2 (ROB-2) tool. Statistical analysis involved calculating the standardized mean difference (SMD) and corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) using Review Manager 5.4.1.



RESULTS: The systematic review included 12 studies involving 241 PD patients. CBT led to a substantial reduction in anxiety (SMD -0.95, 95% CI [-1.15 to -0.74], P < 0.00001) and depression (SMD -1.02, 95% CI [-1.39 to -0.65], P < 0.0001). Both traditional CBT and tele-CBT (administered over the phone or internet) were effective in treating depression and anxiety. Traditional CBT improved depression (SMD -1.16, 95% CI [-1.83 to -0.49], P < 0.00001), while tele-CBT showed comparable results (SMD -0.90, 95% CI [-1.31 to -0.48], P < 0.00001). For anxiety, both traditional CBT (SMD -0.94, 95% CI [-1.25 to -0.63], P < 0.00001) and tele-CBT (SMD -0.95, 95% CI [-1.22 to -0.67], P < 0.00001) significantly reduced symptoms. In conclusion, this systematic review and meta-analysis demonstrated the efficacy of CBT in reducing depression and anxiety in PD patients. Healthcare providers are encouraged to integrate CBT into their treatment protocols. However, additional high-quality studies with longer-term follow-up assessments are needed to further enhance understanding in this area. PROSPERO REGISTRATION: CRD42023424758.

