Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Limited data are available on the prevalence rates of hepatitis B and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) among women survivors of sexual violence (WSSV) in South Kivu province, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where armed conflicts persist. Here, we aimed to assess the prevalence of these two infections in this vulnerable local population.



METHODS: A total of 1002 WSSV, aged from 18 to 70 years old were enrolled from May 2018 to May 2020 at three healthcare facilities (Panzi, Mulamba and Bulenga hospitals), which are called "The One-Stop Centre Care Model" for the management of sexual violence in South Kivu. Blood samples were collected and tested for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) antigens and antibodies using enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) methods. Subsequently, viral load quantification for HBV and HIV were performed using the GeneXpert. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression models were used to assess factors associated with HIV-positive and HBV-positive status.



RESULTS: For HBV, overall prevalence was 8.9% (95% CI; 7.2-10.8%), 32.1% (95% CI; 29.3-35.0%), and 14.5% (95% CI; 12.3-16.8%) for HBsAg, anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies, respectively. Among the 89 HBsAg-positive patients, 17 (19.1%) were HBeAg-positive. The median age of individuals with a positive HBsAg test was higher than those with a negative test (median: 40 years (IQR 30-52) compared to 36 years (IQR 24-48)). Risk factors for HBV infection were age (≥35 years) (AOR = 1.83 [1.02-3.32]; p = 0.041), having no schooling (AOR = 4.14 [1.35-12.62]; p = 0.012) or only primary school-level (AOR = 4.88 [1.61-14.75]; p = 0.005), and multiple aggressors (AOR = 1.76 [1.09-2.84], p = 0.019). The prevalence of HIV was 4.3% [95% CI: 3.1-5.7%]. HIV/HBV co-infection occurred only in 5 individuals (0.5%). The HBV viral load was detectable (> 1 log10 UI/mL) in 61.8% of HBsAg-positive subjects and 64.8% HIV-positive subjects had a high viral load (≥ 3 log10 copies/mL).



CONCLUSION: This study revealed a high prevalence of HBV and HIV infections among WSSV in South Kivu. The results generated highlight the urgent need for systematic screening of HBV and HIV by integrating fourth-generation ELISA tests in HIV and HBV control programs.

