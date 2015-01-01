Abstract

Under the condition that the working face was directly covered with hard roof, the abrupt breaking of hard roof release significant amount of energy, thus prone to triggering dynamic disasters such as roadway instability or rockburst. This paper based on the engineering background of the Xieqiao Coal Mine's 11,618 working face, a numerical simulation method was put forward to study the dynamic response of roadway under the disturbance of hard roof breaking and proposed an evaluation index I(C) for roadway stability. Research indicates that the elastic energy released during the periodic weighting of the hard roof is higher than that released during the first weighting. Under the dynamic disturbance caused by hard roof breaking, the peak stresses of the roadway was slight decreased, accompanied by a significant increase in the range of stress concentration and plastic zone expansion. Roadway deformation patterns are significantly influenced by hard roof breaking, with noticeable increases in deformation on the roof and right side. During the period of hard roof breaking, the possibility of instability of the roadway increase significantly due to the disturbance caused by the dynamic load. The research results reveal the instability mechanism of roadway under the condition of hard roof, and provide a more reliable basis for evaluating the stability of roadway.

Language: en