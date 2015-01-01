Abstract

Within the global architecture, engineering, and construction industry, the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology has significantly expanded. However, given the unique characteristics of road infrastructure, the application of BIM technology is still being explored. This article focuses on the Yuanchen Expressway, exploring innovative applications of BIM technology in comprehensive construction management. The project employs advanced technologies, including BIM, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and the Internet of Things (IoT), to precisely identify critical nodes and breakthroughs. Supported by a detailed BIM model and a multi-level, diversified digital management platform, the project effectively addresses construction challenges in multiple tunnels, bridges, and complex interchanges, achieving intelligent construction innovation throughout the Yuanchen Expressway with BIM technology. By guiding construction through BIM models, utilizing a BIM+GIS-based management cloud platform system, and employing VR safety briefings, the project effectively reduces the difficulty of communication and coordination in project management, shortens the project measurement cycle, improves on-site work efficiency, and ensures comprehensive control and safety management. This article provides an exemplary case for the application of full-line construction management using BIM technology in the highway sector both in China and globally, offering new perspectives and strategies for highway construction management.

