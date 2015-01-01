Abstract

We present three cases of traumatic asphyxia after thoracic compression. All victims were Caucasian males aged 22-50 years. One man was crushed by a truck trailer, another was crushed by an overturned vehicle, and the last was crushed by a large heavy stone slab. None of the patients survived the accident. There was no evidence of trauma or only minor trauma from the bones or vital organs of the thoracic cavity and abdomen.

