Abstract

This study investigates the factors contributing to bicycle accidents, focusing on four types of bicycle lanes and other exposure and built environment characteristics of census blocks. Using Seoul as a case study, three years of bicycle accident spot data from 2018 to 2020 was collected, resulting in 1,330 bicycle accident spots and a total of 2,072 accidents. The geographically weighted Poisson regression (GWPR) model was used as a methodological approach to investigate the spatially varying relationships between the accident frequency and explanatory variables across the space, as opposed to the Poisson regression model. The results indicated that the GWPR model outperforms the global Poisson regression model in capturing unobserved spatial heterogeneity. For example, the value of deviance that determines the goodness of fit for a model was 0.244 for the Poisson regression model and 0.500 for the far better-fitting GWPR model. Further findings revealed that the factors affecting bicycle accidents have varying impacts depending on the location and distribution of accidents. For example, despite the presence of bicycle lanes, some census blocks, particularly in the northeast part of the city, still pose a risk for bicycle accidents. These findings can provide valuable insights for urban planners and policymakers in developing bicycle safety measures and regulations.

