Abstract

With the development of driving behavior monitoring technologies, commercial transportation enterprises have leveraged aberrant driving event detection results for evaluating crash risk and triggering proactive interventions. The state-of-the-art applications were established based upon instant associations between events and crash occurrence, which assumed crash risk surged with aberrant events. Consequently, the generated crash risk monitoring results merely contain discrete abrupt changes, failing to depict the time-varying trend of crash risk and posing challenges for interventions. Given the multiple types of aberrant events and their various temporal combinations, the key to depict crash risk time-varying trend is the analysis of multi-type events' temporal coupling influence. Existing studies employed event frequency to model combined influence, lacking the capability to differentiate the temporal sequential characteristics of events. Hence, there is an urgent need to further explore multi-type events' temporal coupling influence on crash risk. In this study, the temporal associations between multi-type aberrant driving events and crash occurrence are explored. Specifically, a contrastive learning method, fusing prior domain knowledge and empirical data, was proposed to analyze the single event temporal influence on crash risk. After that, a novel Crash Risk Evaluation Transformer (RiskFormer) was developed. In the RiskFormer, a unified encoding method for different events, as well as a self-attention mechanism, were established to learn multi-type events' temporal coupling influence. Empirical data from online ride-hailing services were employed, and the modeling results unveiled three distinct time-varying patterns of crash risk, including decay, increasing, and increasing-decay pattern. Additionally, RiskFormer exhibited remarkable crash risk evaluation performance, demonstrating a 12.8% improvement in the Area Under Curve (AUC) score compared to the conventional instant-association-based model. Furthermore, the practical utility of RiskFormer was illustrated through a crash risk monitoring sample case. Finally, applications of the proposed methods and their further investigations have been discussed.

Language: en