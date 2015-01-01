Abstract

An analysis of crash data spanning four years (January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2018) from the State of Washington is conducted to investigate factors influencing injury severity outcomes in large truck-involved crashes. The study utilizes a mixed logit model that accounts for unobserved heterogeneity to capture the variation influenced by other variables. Transferability and temporal stability across the years are assessed using the likelihood ratio test. A wide range of attributes, including driver characteristics, vehicle features, crash-related attributes, roadway conditions, environmental factors, and temporal elements, are considered. Despite a significant temporal instability warranted by the likelihood ratio test across the years, twenty-one parameters consistently exhibit stable effects on injury severity over the years of which thirteen are new. The identified stable parameters included over speeding, following too closely, falling asleep, missing/ faulty airbags, head-on collisions, crashes involving two or more than three vehicles, rear-end collisions, lane width, low-light conditions, sag curves, New Jersey barriers, snowy weather, and morning hours. The temporally stable factors affecting injury severities in large truck crashes are crucial in developing the needed to address these crashes. The findings of this study offer valuable insights for researchers, stakeholders in the trucking industry, and policymakers, empowering them to develop targeted policies that not only improve traffic safety but also alleviate associated economic losses.

Language: en