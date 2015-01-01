|
Citation
|
Bulut T, Akgun U, Yildiz G, Gursoy M, Onder Y. Acta Chir. Orthop. Traumatol. Cech. 2024; 91(3): 156-163.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Scientia Medica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38963894
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE OF THE STUDY: To investigate the effects of anatomical variations on the mechanism of scaphoid fracture by comparing the radiologic parameters of the wrist of patients with and without scaphoid fracture after a fall on an outstretched hand.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; *Accidental Falls; *Fractures, Bone/diagnostic imaging/etiology; *Radiography/methods; *Scaphoid Bone/injuries/diagnostic imaging; Wrist Injuries/diagnostic imaging/etiology; Wrist Joint/diagnostic imaging