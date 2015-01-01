|
Citation
|
Opiro K, Pebalo FP, Scolding NJ, Scolding C. Afr. Health Sci. 2024; 24(1): 104-111.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38962327
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including rape and child sexual abuse, remains a significant challenge in post-conflict northern Uganda. Many victims have never sought help. Consequently, the scale of the problem is not known, and SGBV victims' injuries, both psychological and physical, remain hidden and unresolved.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Rural Population; Pilot Projects; Surveys and Questionnaires; Screening; Uganda; *Gender-Based Violence; *Mass Screening/methods; *Reproductive Health Services; Rape/statistics & numerical data/psychology; resource-poor setting; Sex Offenses/statistics & numerical data; SGBV