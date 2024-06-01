Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Prior studies have suggested potential racial differences in receiving imaging tests in emergency departments (EDs), but the results remain inconclusive. In addition, most prior studies may only have limited racial groups for minority patients. This study aimed to investigate racial differences in head computed tomography (CT) administration rates in EDs among patients with head injuries.



METHODS: Patients with head injuries who visited EDs were examined. The primary outcome was patients receiving head CT during ED visits, and the primary exposure was patient race/ethnicity, including Asian, Hispanic, Non-Hispanic Black (Black), and Non-Hispanic White (White). Multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed using the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey database, adjusting for patients and hospital characteristics.



RESULTS: Among 6130 patients, 51.9% received a head CT scan. Asian head injury patients were more likely to receive head CT than White patients (59.1% versus 54.0%, difference 5.1%, p < 0.001). This difference persisted in adjusted results (odds ratio, 1.52; 95% CI, 1.06-2.16, p = 0.022). In contrast, Black and Hispanic patients have no significant difference in receiving head CT than White patients after the adjustment.



CONCLUSIONS: Asian head injury patients were more likely to receive head CT than White patients. This difference may be attributed to the limited English proficiency among Asian individuals and the fact that there is a wide variety of different languages spoken by Asian patients. Future studies should examine rates of receiving other diagnostic imaging modalities among different racial groups and possible interventions to address this difference.

