Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT) aids the physicians in early management of concussion among suspected athletes and its 6(th) version was published in 2023 in English. This study aimed to describe the translation and validation process of SCAT6 from English to Persian.



METHODS: The Persian translation of SCAT6 and its evaluation has been done in seven stages: initial translation, appraisal of the initial translation, back translation, appraisal of the back-translation, validation (face and content validities), final reconciliation and testing by simulation.



RESULTS: Initial translation, was done by two bilingual translators followed by an initial appraisal, which was made by both translators and one general physician. Back translation was done by two naïve translators who were unfamiliar with SCAT6, followed by its appraisal by initial translators. Face and content validity of the translation were surveyed by medical professionals and athletes and the results of the validation process were provided to the reconciliation committee and this committee made the modifications needed. Finally, the use of Persian SCAT6 was simulated and the mean time needed to complete the Persian SCAT6 was roughly a little more than 10 minutes.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study provides the readers with the translation and cross-cultural adaptation process of SCAT6 from English to Persian. This translated version will be distributed among the Iranian sports community for assessing concussions among athletes.

