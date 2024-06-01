Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Informed by Minority Stress Theory, to investigate disparities in pain intensity, interference, and care in patients with spinal cord injuries (SCI) based on demographic features.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey



SETTING: Outpatient SCI clinics in two academic medical centers in the northwestern US.



PARTICIPANTS: Sample of 242 SCI clinic patients who endorsed SCI-related pain, were 18-years-of-age or older, English-fluent, not diagnosed with bipolar or psychotic disorders, and able to make their own medical decisions. Participants were 74.8% male, an average of 48.5 years (range 18.1-89.8 years), 76.2% White, 31.9% privately insured, and 64.7% making less than $50,000 per year.



INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): Exploratory analyses of screening data from a randomized controlled trial for pain treatment. Primary outcomes included pain intensity, pain interference, and the patient report of recommended pain treatments by a medical provider, tried by the patient, or that the patient would be willing to try.



RESULTS: More treatments recommended was associated with younger age (ρ=-0.14, 95%CI: -0.01 to -0.27, p=.03) and private insurance ((ρ=-0.15, 95%CI: 0.02 to 0.27, p=.03), while more treatments tried was associated with private insurance alone (ρ=0.20, 95%CI: 0.07 to 0.32, p=.003). Number of treatments willing to be tried was associated with lower income (ρ=-0.15, 95%CI: -0.02 to -0.28, p=.03). SCI Patients of Color (POC) reported higher pain intensity (Cohen's D = 0.41, 95%CI:0.11-0.71) and greater odds of receiving psychotherapy for pain (OR: 7.12, 95%CI: 1.25-40.46) than their White peers.



CONCLUSION(S): These exploratory findings indicate differences in SCI-related pain intensity based on identifying as POC, and differences in SCI-related pain treatment modalities based on identifying as POC, age, insurance type, and income. Further work exploring differences in SCI-related pain care based on patient social identities is warranted.

Language: en