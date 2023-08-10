Abstract

BACKGROUND: With an increasing proportion of older adults and the associated risk of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) around the globe, there is an urgent need to engage in ADRD risk reduction efforts. African American (AA) older adults in the U.S. are disproportionally impacted by ADRD compared to other races and ethnicities. Mindful walking integrates two potentially protective factors of ADRD by elevating mindfulness and physical activity (i.e., walking), resulting in a synergistic behavioral strategy that is feasible and safe for older adults. However, the efficacy of applying this intervention for cognitive health outcomes has not been evaluated using experimental designs.



METHODS: This paper documents the goal and protocol of a community-based, mindful walking randomized controlled trial to examine the short- and longer-term efficacy on cognitive and other health-related outcomes in ADRD at-risk AA older adults. The study outcomes include various brain health determinants, including cognitive function, quality of life, psychological well-being, physical activity, mindfulness, sleep, and overall health status. In addition, the estimated costs of program implementation are also collected throughout the study period. This study will recruit 114 older adults (ages 60+ years) with elevated ADRD risk from the Midlands region of South Carolina. Older adults are randomly assigned to participate in 24 sessions of outdoor mindful walking over three months or a delayed mindful walking group (n=57 in each group). Participants in both groups follow identical measurement protocols at baseline, after 12 weeks, after 18 weeks, and after 24 weeks from baseline. The outcome measures are administered in the lab and in everyday settings. Costs per participant are calculated using micro-costing methods. The eliciting participant costs for mindful walking engagement with expected results are reported using the payer and the societal perspectives.



DISCUSSION: This study will generate evidence regarding the efficacy of mindful walking on sustaining cognitive health in vulnerable older adults. The results can inform future large-scale effectiveness trials to support our study findings. If successful, this mindful walking program can be scaled up as a low-cost and viable lifestyle strategy to promote healthy cognitive aging in diverse older adult populations, including those at greatest risk. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov number NCT06085196 (retrospectively registered on 10/08/2023).

