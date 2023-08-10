|
Yang CH, Lee J, Wilcox S, Rudisill AC, Friedman DB, Hakun JG, Neils-Strunjas J, Wei J, Miller MC, Byers MD. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e579.
38965464
BACKGROUND: With an increasing proportion of older adults and the associated risk of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) around the globe, there is an urgent need to engage in ADRD risk reduction efforts. African American (AA) older adults in the U.S. are disproportionally impacted by ADRD compared to other races and ethnicities. Mindful walking integrates two potentially protective factors of ADRD by elevating mindfulness and physical activity (i.e., walking), resulting in a synergistic behavioral strategy that is feasible and safe for older adults. However, the efficacy of applying this intervention for cognitive health outcomes has not been evaluated using experimental designs.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; *Walking/physiology; *Black or African American/psychology; *Dementia/ethnology/prevention & control/psychology; *Mindfulness/methods; Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias; Cognition/physiology; Cognitive health; Lifestyle physical activity; Mind-body intervention; Prevention research