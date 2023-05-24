|
Citation
|
Blindow KJ, Cedstrand E, Elling DL, Hagland M, Bodin T. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1788.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38965519
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Many people experience forms of gender-based violence and harassment (GBVH) in the context of their work. This includes a wide range of experiences, from subtle expressions of hostility to physical assault, that can also be of a sexual nature (e.g., sexual harassment or assault). This systematic review aimed to summarize findings about the prospective associations of work-related GBVH with people's health and occupational situation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Prospective Studies; Occupational Health; Discrimination; Mental health; Sexual assault; Sexual harassment; Sexism; Workplace Violence/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Gender-Based Violence/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Sexual Harassment/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adverse social behavior; Work environment; Workplace/psychology