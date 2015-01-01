Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reports of children's engagement in active transportation outline low participation rates in many countries despite many associated mental, physical, and social health benefits. One of the main contributors to this phenomenon is a cited lack of education and knowledge among children regarding active travel (AT), specifically road safety. To address this issue, the aim of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of an online road safety education intervention to promote AT among children and their parents.



METHODS: Applying the Multiphase Optimization Strategy (MOST) for intervention development, implementation, and evaluation, we designed and assessed a four-module online road safety education intervention with a sample of 57 parent-child dyads using a 2(3) factorial design featuring both qualitative and quantitative analyses.



RESULTS: Main intervention feasibility findings include positive and critical feedback on the program's content and design, and moderate participant engagement as reflected by program retention and completion rates. With respect to the preliminary intervention effectiveness on children, a significant improvement in road safety knowledge scores was observed for groups that feature the "wheeling safety and skills" module. Slight improvements in AT knowledge scores across all the intervention groups were observed, but were not of significance. Preliminary intervention effectiveness on select parental AT practices and perceptions saw significant improvements in some groups. Groups that featured the 'wheeling safety and skills' module exhibited significantly higher guided choice scores upon completion of the program than those who did not receive this component.



CONCLUSION: The MOST framework allowed us to design and evaluate the feasibility and preliminary effectiveness of an online road safety education intervention. The developed intervention has demonstrated that it has the potential to improve children's road safety knowledge and some areas of parental AT practices and perceptions, to which improvements may be attributed to the inclusion of the "wheeling safety and skills" module, suggesting that the targeted focus on cycling skills is a prioritized area. AT programming and practice implications are discussed. Future research is encouraged to refine modules to better reflect the priorities of children and parents and to test these refined components among larger samples. WORD COUNT: 9,391 (excludes abstract, tables, figures, abbreviations, and references).

