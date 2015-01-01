Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicidal behaviour is common among medical students, and the prevalence rates might vary across various regions. Even though various systematic reviews have been conducted to assess suicidal behaviours among medical students in general, no review has ever assessed or carried out a sub-analysis to show the burden of suicidal behaviours among Bangladeshi medical students.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The research team will search the PubMed (Medline), Scopus, PsycINFO and Google Scholar databases for papers published between January 2000 and May 2024 using truncated and phrase-searched keywords and relevant subject headings. Cross-sectional studies, case series, case reports and cohort studies published in English will be included in the review. Review papers, commentaries, preprints, meeting abstracts, protocols and letters will be excluded. Two reviewers will screen the retrieved papers independently. Disagreements between two reviewers will be resolved by a third reviewer. Exposure will be different factors that initiate suicidal behaviours among medical students. The prevalence of suicidal behaviours (suicidal ideation, suicide plans and suicide attempts) in addition to the factors responsible, and types of suicide method will be extracted. Narrative synthesis and meta-analysis will be conducted and the findings will be summarised. For enhanced visualisation of the included studies, forest plots will be constructed. Heterogeneity among the studies will be assessed and sensitivity analysis will be conducted based on study quality. Included studies will be critically appraised using Joanna Briggs's Institutional critical appraisal tools developed for different study designs. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study will synthesise evidence extracted from published studies. As the review does not involve the collection of primary data, ethical approval will not be required.



FINDINGS will be disseminated orally (eg, conferences, webinars) and in writing (ie, journal paper). PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CDR 42023493595.

Language: en