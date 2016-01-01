Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exposure to hazardous substances in the workplace can result in injuries and fatalities. This study aimed to investigate the characteristics and trend of occupational exposures reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Centre and to investigate whether the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the trend.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of all acute occupational exposures reported to the Dutch Poisons Information Centre between 1 January 2016 and 31 December 2022 was performed. Data on patient and exposure characteristics, symptoms and treatment recommendations were analyzed.



RESULTS: Between 2016 and 2022, the Dutch Poisons Information Centre received 5,508 calls regarding acute occupational exposures. The annual number of calls on acute occupational exposures almost doubled over the years studied (from 475 in 2016 to 936 in 2022). During and after the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020-December 2022), the number of calls stabilized, but the upward trend was not significantly affected. There were an estimated 0.20 calls per 1,000 human exposure calls per month (95 per cent confidence interval: -0.14; 0.53). Victims were often exposed through multiple routes, with inhalation being the most common route (44 per cent), followed by ocular (32 per cent) and dermal contact (30 per cent). Acids (1,138 exposures) and alkalis (912 exposures) were often involved. The Dutch Poisons Information Centre had information on 6,334 patients, although the total number of exposed patients was not known as some victims did not seek medical assistance, or were treated by healthcare professionals who did not consult our Centre. At the time of contact, 13 per cent (n = 795) of the patients reported no symptoms, 76 per cent (n = 4,805) reported mild to moderate symptoms and 3 per cent (n = 183) reported potentially severe symptoms. Information on symptoms was missing for 9 per cent (n = 551) of the patients. Hospital observation and treatment were recommended for 5 per cent (n = 325) of the patients.



DISCUSSION: This study highlights the necessity for poisoning prevention strategies to reduce the number of work-related incidents involving hazardous substances.



CONCLUSION: The continuing increase in the number of workplace incidents involving hazardous substances is of concern. A comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach should be taken to gain a full understanding of occupational exposure to hazardous substances and to identify risk factors.

