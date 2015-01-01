Abstract

Traditional medical models have given way to recovery-oriented approaches over the years in the management of individuals with serious mental illnesses. However, very little is known about such recovery-based models in the Indian context. This qualitative study used a phenomenological approach to explore the experiences and meanings of recovery among individuals with serious mental illness in southern India. Purposive sampling with maximum variation was used to recruit participants. In-depth interviews were conducted with ten participants, using a semi-structured interview guide. Thematic analysis resulted in three themes: "The illness journey," "Life minus illness = Recovery," and "It takes a village to recover,". Illness and recovery seemed to be two sides of the same coin with the context playing an influential role in the perceptions of recovery. The term "recovery" seemed to be a misnomer giving the impression that one is expected to return to an illness free state.

