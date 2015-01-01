|
Citation
van der Zanden T, Schokkenbroek JM. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
38963768
Abstract
Romantic rejections are a hurtful yet common occurrence in online dating. While research in this area is growing, there is a need for a comprehensive and comparative overview to understand these rejection experiences better. This article presents the results of two cross-sectional survey studies that aimed to create a more comprehensive overview of multiple facets of rejections in online dating, particularly the types of rejections used, the (provided) reasons for rejecting, and the painfulness of being rejected.
Language: en
Keywords
explicit rejection; ghosting; online dating; rejection reason; romantic rejection