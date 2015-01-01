Abstract

This Data in Brief (DiB) article presents the differences in cycling behaviors related to violations, errors, and positive behaviors by region. The study data were collected by means of a structured questionnaire applied to a full sample of 7,001 participants from 19 countries, distributed over 5 continents. This paper proposes descriptive statistics, as well as common statistical tests. The aim is to enable authors to make their own analyses, not to provide precise interpretations. For further information about the macro project supporting the collection of these data, it is advised to refer to the paper titled "Cross-culturally approaching the cycling behavior questionnaire (CBQ): Evidence from 19 countries", published in Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behavior.

