SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Useche SA, Alonso F, Boyko A, Buyvol P, Castañeda I, Cendales B, Cervantes A, Echiburú T, Faus M, Feitosa Z, Férnandez C, Gene-Morales J, de Geus B, Gnap J, Ibrahim MK, Janstrup KH, Lijarcio I, Makarova I, Mikusova M, Møller M, Ngueuteu-Fouaka S, O'Hern S, Orozco-Fontalvo M, Rojas G, Shubenkova K, Siebert F, Soto J, Stephens AN, Wang Y, Willberg E, Wintersberger P, Yang Y, Zeuwts L, Zulkipli ZH, McIlroy R. Data Brief 2024; 54: e110278.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dib.2024.110278

PMID

38962193

PMCID

PMC11220862

Abstract

This Data in Brief (DiB) article presents the differences in cycling behaviors related to violations, errors, and positive behaviors by region. The study data were collected by means of a structured questionnaire applied to a full sample of 7,001 participants from 19 countries, distributed over 5 continents. This paper proposes descriptive statistics, as well as common statistical tests. The aim is to enable authors to make their own analyses, not to provide precise interpretations. For further information about the macro project supporting the collection of these data, it is advised to refer to the paper titled "Cross-culturally approaching the cycling behavior questionnaire (CBQ): Evidence from 19 countries", published in Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

CBQ; Cycling; Cycling safety; Multi-country research; Riding behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print