PURPOSE: The aim of this literature review was to identify and summarize aspects of the usability of rollators from the currently available research literature. Further objectives were the exploration of rollator requirements and the search for possible disciplinary differences in the consideration or elaboration of usability aspects.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Following the PRISMA guidelines, the databases CINAHL, Pubmed and Academic Search Elite were examined in the period from April - May 2023. For the synthesis of the quantitative and qualitative data and the identification of prominent themes in this work, a theory driven thematic analysis approach was used.



RESULTS: A total of 45 publications were included (25 quantitative, 14 mixed methods, 6 qualitative) from various disciplines, the majority belonging to physiotherapy 42%, followed by engineering 16% and health sciences 16%. Aspects of usability were extracted using a deductive code catalogue based on QUEST 2.0. The categories "easy to use" (28/126), "comfort" (20/126), and "safety" (14/126) were most frequently assigned. While "repairs & servicing" (5/126), "service delivery" (4/126), and "durability" (3/126) were coded least frequently.



CONCLUSION: So far, no specific publications on the usability of rollators has been published, which made it necessary to summarize individual usability aspects using a deductive code catalogue. The results obtained, therefore, do not allow any generalized statement about the usability of rollators. However, this initiates discussions about the usability of rollators that should be studied in the future in a participatory and user-centred manner and, placing satisfaction more in the focus of usability engineering and evaluation of rollators.

