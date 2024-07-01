Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The incidence of falls in elderly patients in the hospital environment is three times higher than that in the community. The aim was to determine the characteristics of patients who suffered in-hospital falls and their complications.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study with patients older than 64 years of age, admitted between 2018 and 2020 to four clinics in Colombia who presented a fall during their stay. Clinical data, reasons for the fall, complications and use of drugs with a known risk for causing falls and with an anticholinergic load were reviewed.



RESULTS: A total of 249 patients were included. The mean age was 77.5 ± 7.4 years, and there was a predominance of males (63.9%). The patients were hospitalized mainly for community-acquired pneumonia (12.4%) and heart failure (10.4%). Falls occurred most frequently in hospitalization wards (77.1%) and emergency departments (20.9%). Falls were related to standing alone (34.4%) and on the way to the bathroom (28.9%), with 40.6% (n = 102) of falls resulting in trauma, especially to the head (27.7%); the incidence of fractures was low (3.2%). Ninety-two percent of patients had polypharmacy (≥5 drugs), 88.0% received psychotropic drugs, and 37.3% received drugs with an anticholinergic load ≥3 points.



CONCLUSIONS: Hospitalized adults over 65 years of age suffered falls, mainly in hospitalization wards and emergency departments, especially during the process of solitary ambulation. Most had received psychotropic drugs and medications with a high anticholinergic load. These results suggest that it is necessary to improve risk prevention strategies for falls in this population.

