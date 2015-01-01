|
Sjögren B, Thornberg R, Kim J, Hong JS, Kloo M. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1378755.
38962218
Though school children tend to view peer victimization as morally wrong most do not to intervene on the victim's behalf and some instead choose to aid the victimizer. The aim of this longitudinal study was to investigate how students' defending and pro-aggressive bystander behaviors evolved over the course of one school year and their association to basic moral sensitivity, moral disengagement, and defender self-efficacy. Three-hundred-fifty-three upper elementary school students (55% girls; 9.9-12.9 years of age) each completed self-report surveys at three points during one school year.
bullying; moral disengagement; basic moral sensitivity; bystander behavior; defender self-efficacy; longitudinal design; peer victimization