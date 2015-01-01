Abstract

BACKGROUND: The factors causing the injuries sustained from falls at US-Mexican border include falls from border wall or fence, fleeing from border patrols, ejecting from vehicle, and others. This study aimed to determine the factors leading to anatomical injuries and to identify the importance of factors leading to limb fracture and internal organ injuries.



METHODS: A total of 178 patients who sustained musculoskeletal injuries or internal organ injuries and were admitted to our hospital were included in this retrospective study. Factors indexed for analysis included demographics, comorbidities, and falling mechanic factors. Correlations between anatomical injuries and mechanical injuries were analyzed. Multilayer perceptron neural network (MPNN) was used to identify predictive factors and to stratify the importance of these factors leading to injuries. The SPSS software was used for statistical analysis and predictive factor analysis.



RESULTS: The extremity fracture was associated with border wall/fence fall (p = 0.001) and fleeing (p = 0.002). The spine fracture was correlated with bridge jump/fall (p = 0.007), fence jump/fall (p = 0.026). The vehicle ejecting/MVA was correlated with head injury (P < 0.001), chest injury (P < 0.001), and abdominal injury p < 0.001). MNPP stratify the importance of factor causing injury with multiple factor considered.



CONCLUSION: The various injury factors caused different anatomical injuries. Multifactorial assessment associated with these injuries can improve the accuracy of diagnosis and develop a predictive model for clinical applications.

