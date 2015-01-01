Abstract

The rapid growth of urban instant delivery, facilitated by digital platforms and characterized by on-demand, short-term, task-based labor, has raised concerns about safety, particularly with the increasing frequency of instant delivery crashes (IDCs). This study addresses knowledge gaps in understanding injury patterns and risk factors associated with IDCs. Utilizing data extracted from judicial verdicts on IDC disputes in China, encompassing demographic, contextual, crash, and injury information, the research employs ordered logit regression to identify significant factors affecting injury patterns, the number of injuries per person (IPP), and injury severity. Overall, traffic injuries related to instant delivery services have gradually improved since 2020, as evidenced by the severity of individual accidents, the number of injuries, and the economic losses. Analysis of 648 injuries among 448 non-fatal victims reveals a prevalence of lower extremity injuries, followed by external, upper extremity, and head injuries. While the majority of victims suffered a single injury, approximately 22 % experienced major injuries. Female delivery riders exhibited higher injury ratios across various body regions. Rider risk behavior, type of delivery vehicles, and the mode of transport of non-delivery travelers emerged as significant influencers of injury patterns. Notably, functional and physical intersection areas exhibited the highest injury ratios among facility types. Contrary to conventional wisdom, older riders and travelers aged above 50 were associated with higher injury severity, challenging the perception of young age as the primary risk factor. The prominence of lower extremity injuries underscores the necessity for heightened protective measures for delivery riders. Major injuries among victims emphasize potential long-term consequences and associated costs. The significance of gender, age, and risk behavior as determining factors highlights the need for targeted safety interventions. These findings offer crucial insights for stakeholders, guiding the formulation of precise safety measures and informed policy initiatives within the dynamic landscape of instant delivery safety.

