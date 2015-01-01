Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social Support has multiple benefits for health and mental wellbeing. Its existence, and the extent to which it can be beneficial, is dependent upon the context in which it is provided, and the recipients' view of it. Social support has long been established as a 'buffer' to the negative impact of stressful life experiences. Trauma can negatively impact upon social support, reducing the extent of social networks and ability of some trauma experienced individuals to sustain extensive social support networks. However, some trauma experiences can also strengthen social relationships. Imprisoned men are disproportionately likely to have experienced a traumatic event when compared with the general population. Past research has found that traumatic events can lead to a decrease in social support among imprisoned men but more research is needed to understand the variations in perceived social support experienced by imprisoned men and to determine how different types of trauma may be related to perceived social support.



METHOD: A cross-sectional survey of 384 adult men detained in the Northern Ireland Prison Service was conducted between November 2022 and January 2023. The survey collected data on the men's demographics, mental health, substance use, and criminal history. Respondents were also asked to complete a Trauma History Questionnaire (THQ) and the Multi-dimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS). Regression analysis was then used to investigate the possible associations between individual characteristics, different types of trauma experiences and perceived social support.



RESULTS: Most types of trauma experiences were not associated with lower levels of perceived social support. Only those who had experienced crime related trauma were more likely to report lower levels of social support. Older imprisoned men and those using substances were more likely to report lower levels of perceived social support, while those who had served a sentence of less than one year reported higher levels of perceived social support.



DISCUSSION: Crime related trauma experiences were found to be associated with lower levels of perceived social support. There were no significant findings around perceived social support and any of the other trauma types i.e. physical, sexual and general disaster experiences. Trauma informed policy responses should be cognisant of this, as those with experiences of crime related victimisation are less likely to have the social support needed to buffer against future trauma experiences. The findings demonstrate that some individuals experience lower levels of perceived social support and several factors are associated with this including age, time served and substance use history. This will potentially impact upon them during release and affect their reintegration into society. Specific policies aimed at these groups should be considered to prevent them from experiencing a lack of support and any accompanying adversity upon release.

Language: en