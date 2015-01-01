Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examines nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in adolescent and emerging adult survivors of childhood cancer, aiming to gain a first understanding of the phenomenon, its relation to general and cancer-specific functioning, and the stability of NSSI engagement over time.



METHODS: Dutch-speaking survivors (n = 125, age range = 14-25 years) participated in the first three annual waves of the Longitudinal Identity Study of Childhood Cancer Survivors study. Descriptive characteristics of lifetime NSSI were calculated. Multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and χ(2)-analyses were performed to examine differences in demographic and clinical characteristics between survivors with and without lifetime NSSI. To assess differences in general and cancer-specific functioning between survivors with and without lifetime NSSI, two MANOVA analyses were performed. Finally, prevalence rates of current NSSI across the three waves were calculated, followed by χ(2)-analyses to explore differences in current NSSI over time.



RESULTS: The prevalence and characteristics of lifetime NSSI engagement resembled those in the general population. Although demographic and clinical characteristics were unrelated to NSSI engagement, several meaningful differences were found in both general and cancer-specific functioning between survivors with and without NSSI. Survivors with lifetime NSSI experienced more depressive symptoms and difficulties with identity formation (i.e., lower levels of identity synthesis and higher levels of identity confusion). In addition, they experienced more post-traumatic stress symptoms and cancer-related worries, and identified less as a "cancer patient." Conclusions: This study provides a first understanding of NSSI engagement in survivors of childhood cancer, mapping the characteristics of NSSI and its associations with both general and cancer-specific functioning.

