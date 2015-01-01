|
Lorenzo M, Cory E, Cho R, Pusic M, Fish J, Adelgais KM, Boutis K. J. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38964439
OBJECTIVES: To examine the effectiveness of an education intervention for reducing physician diagnostic error in identifying pediatric burn and bruise injuries suspicious for abuse, and to determine case-specific variables associated with an increased risk of diagnostic error. STUDY DESIGN: This was a multicenter, prospective, cross-sectional study. A convenience sample of pediatricians and other front-line physicians who treat acutely injured children in the United States and Canada were eligible for participation. Using a web-based education and assessment platform, physicians deliberately practiced with a spectrum of 300 pediatric burn and bruise injury image-based cases. Participants were asked if there was a suspicion for abuse present or absent, were given corrective feedback after every case, and received summative diagnostic performance overall (accuracy), suspicion for abuse present (sensitivity), and absent (specificity).
Child abuse; medical education