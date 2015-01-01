Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the effectiveness of an education intervention for reducing physician diagnostic error in identifying pediatric burn and bruise injuries suspicious for abuse, and to determine case-specific variables associated with an increased risk of diagnostic error. STUDY DESIGN: This was a multicenter, prospective, cross-sectional study. A convenience sample of pediatricians and other front-line physicians who treat acutely injured children in the United States and Canada were eligible for participation. Using a web-based education and assessment platform, physicians deliberately practiced with a spectrum of 300 pediatric burn and bruise injury image-based cases. Participants were asked if there was a suspicion for abuse present or absent, were given corrective feedback after every case, and received summative diagnostic performance overall (accuracy), suspicion for abuse present (sensitivity), and absent (specificity).



RESULT: Of the 93/137 (67.9%) physicians who completed all 300 cases, there was a significant reduction in diagnostic error (initial 16.7%, final 1.6%; delta -15.1%; 95% CI 13.5, 16.7), sensitivity error (initial 11.9%, final 0.7%; delta -11.2%; 95% CI 9.8, 12.5), and specificity error (initial 23.3%, final 6.6%; delta -16.7%; 95% CI 14.8, 18.6). Based on 35,627 case interpretations, variables associated with diagnostic error included patient age, sex, skin color, mechanism of injury, and size and pattern of injury.



CONCLUSION: The education intervention substantially reduced diagnostic error in differentiating the presence versus absence of a suspicion for abuse in children with burn and bruise injuries. Several case-based variables were associated with diagnostic error, and these data can be used to close specific skill gaps in this clinical domain.

