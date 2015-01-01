|
Gilbert W, Eltanoukhi R, Morin AJS, Salmela-Aro K. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38963580
Numerous studies have sought to determine whether low self-esteem acts as a risk factor for depressive symptoms (i.e., a vulnerability model) or whether depressive symptoms lead to a decrease in self-esteem (i.e., a scar model). Although both models have received some support, very little research has: (a) addressed this question across critical life transitions likely to modify this pattern of associations, such as the transition to adulthood; (b) sought to identify the psychological mechanisms (i.e., mediators) underpinning these associations. The present study was designed to address these two limitations, focusing on the directionality of the associations between depressive symptoms and self-esteem from mid-adolescence to early adulthood while considering the role of motivational factors, namely mastery (intrinsic/extrinsic) and performance (approach/avoidance) goals as conceptualized in achievement goal theory. A sample of 707 Finnish adolescents aged 15-16 (52.1% boys) was surveyed six times up to the age of 25.
Depressive symptoms; Self-esteem; Achievement goals; Adolescence to early adulthood; Cross-lagged panel model