Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests that having a chronic physical illness (CPI; eg, asthma, diabetes, and epilepsy) is an independent risk factor for suicidality (ie, suicidal ideation or attempts) among youth. Less is known about the mechanisms linking CPI and suicidality. Some evidence suggests that mental illness (eg, depression and anxiety) or neurodevelopmental disorder (eg, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) mediates or moderates the CPI-suicidality association. Missing from the knowledge base is information on the association between having co-occurring CPI and mental illness or neurodevelopmental disorder (MIND) on youth suicidality.



OBJECTIVE: This study uses epidemiological data from the 2019 Canadian Health Survey of Children and Youth (CHSCY) to study the intersection of CPI, MIND, and suicidality in youth. We will estimate prevalence, identify predictors, and investigate psychosocial and service use outcomes for youth with CPI-MIND comorbidity versus other morbidity groups (ie, healthy, CPI only, and MIND only).



METHODS: Conducted by Statistics Canada, the CHSCY collected data from 47,850 children (aged 1-17 years) and their primary caregiving parent. Measures of youth CPI, MIND, family environment, and sociodemographics are available using youth and parent informants. Information on psychiatric services use is available via parent report and linkage to national administrative health data found in the National Ambulatory Care Reporting System and the Discharge Abstract Database, which allow the investigation of hospital-based mental health services (eg, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and length of stay in hospital). Questions about suicidality were restricted to youths aged 15-17 years (n=6950), which form our analytic sample. Weighted regression-based analyses will account for the complex survey design.



RESULTS: Our study began in November 2023, funded by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (SRG-0-008-22). Access to the linked CHSCY microdata file was granted in May 2024. Initial examination of CHSCY data shows that approximately 20% (1390/6950) of youth have CPI, 7% (490/6950) have MIND, 7% (490/6950) seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 3% (210/6950) had attempted suicide anytime during their life.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings will provide estimates of suicidality among youth with CPI-MIND comorbidity, which will inform intervention planning to prevent loss of life in this vulnerable population. Modeling correlates of suicidality will advance understanding of the relative and joint effects of factors at multiple levels-information needed to target prevention efforts and services. Understanding patterns of psychiatric service use is vital to understanding access and barriers to services. This will inform whether use matches need, identifying opportunities to advise policy makers about upstream resources to prevent suicidality. Importantly, findings will provide robust baseline of information on the link between CPI-MIND comorbidity and suicidality in youth, which can be used by future studies to address questions related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated countermeasures in this vulnerable population of youth. INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): DERR1-10.2196/57103.

