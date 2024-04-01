Abstract

Haiti, a Caribbean island nation, faces a severe crisis exacerbated by gang violence, chronic political turmoil, and recurring natural disasters. The capital, Port-au-Prince, has become a battleground for rival gangs seeking dominance. A coalition of eight powerful gangs terrorizes the population with massacres, looting, and arson, targeting schools, universities, and hospitals. This escalation of violence threatens the security and well-being of Haitians and destabilizes the socio-economic fabric of the country.



The impact of gang violence on Haitian society is profound, particularly in healthcare delivery and medical education. The State University Hospital of Haiti, the nation's largest university hospital, and Saint-François de Sales Hospital, one of the few with an oncology department, have been targeted.



In March 2024, these hospitals, serving over 500,000 residents, were vandalized and looted.4

Dr. Bernard Joseph Jr reported that solar panels and computer equipment were stolen from Saint-François-de-Sales Hospital.5

The State University Hospital has been under gang control since April 1, 2024, with its administrative buildings vandalized.



The closure of these hospitals has left many without access to essential healthcare. Vandalism has also impacted over twenty pharmacies, ten pharmaceutical depots, two agencies, and a laboratory. The health directorate of the West reported that between February 29 and March 21, 2024, eighteen healthcare institutions became non-functional, including major hospitals in the metropolitan area. Croix-des-Bouquets, the largest municipality, has only three functional hospitals as of April 11, 2024. The closure of the port and airport since March 5, 2024, has led to a nationwide shortage of medical supplies.

