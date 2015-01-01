SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Park C, Alley S, Reinke W, Yarlagadda S, Hansen J. Semin. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 50: e101134.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.spen.2024.101134

PMID

38964809

Abstract

Child maltreatment is common and pediatric healthcare providers are becoming increasingly aware of risk factors and signs of abuse.(1-4) Children with disabilities and those with special medical needs are recognized as a population at increased risk of child maltreatment. Understanding this risk and recognizing that not all disabilities confer the same risks can provide deeper insight for pediatric providers regarding the supports these children and their families need to prevent maltreatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Risk Factors; Child; *Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; *Disabled Children

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print