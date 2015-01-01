|
Park C, Alley S, Reinke W, Yarlagadda S, Hansen J. Semin. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 50: e101134.
38964809
Child maltreatment is common and pediatric healthcare providers are becoming increasingly aware of risk factors and signs of abuse.(1-4) Children with disabilities and those with special medical needs are recognized as a population at increased risk of child maltreatment. Understanding this risk and recognizing that not all disabilities confer the same risks can provide deeper insight for pediatric providers regarding the supports these children and their families need to prevent maltreatment.
Language: en
Humans; Risk Factors; Child; *Child Abuse/statistics & numerical data; *Disabled Children