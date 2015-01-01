Abstract

Child abuse is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the United States. The leading cause of child physical abuse related deaths is abusive head trauma, formerly known as shaken baby syndrome, making the rapid identification and assessment of these children critical. The clinical presentation of cases of abusive head trauma ranges from neurological complaints, such as seizures, to vague or subtle symptoms, such as vomiting. This results in frequent missed diagnoses of abusive head trauma. The identification of abusive head trauma relies on a thorough medical history and physical examination, followed by lab evaluation and imaging. The goal of the evaluation is to discover further injury and identify possible underlying non-traumatic etiologies of the patient's symptoms. In this article we present a framework for the assessment of abusive head trauma and provide information on common presentations and injuries, as well as differential diagnoses. A strong foundational knowledge of abusive head trauma will lead to greater recognition and improved safety planning for victims of this unfortunate diagnosis.

Language: en