Abstract

Child physical abuse is a common cause of pediatric morbidity and mortality. Up to half of all children presenting with abusive injuries have a history of a prior suspicious injury, suggesting a pattern of repeated physical abuse. Medical providers are responsible for identifying children with suspicious injuries, completing mandated reporting to child protective services for investigation, and screening for occult injuries and underlying medical conditions that can predispose to injuries. Early identification of inflicted injuries appropriate evaluations may serve as an opportunity for life-saving intervention and prevent further escalation of abuse. However, identification of abuse can be challenging. This article will review both physical exam findings and injuries that suggest abuse as well as the evaluation and management of physical abuse.

