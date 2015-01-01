SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho N, Koti AS. Semin. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 50: e101138.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.spen.2024.101138

PMID

38964814

Abstract

Child physical abuse is a common cause of pediatric morbidity and mortality. Up to half of all children presenting with abusive injuries have a history of a prior suspicious injury, suggesting a pattern of repeated physical abuse. Medical providers are responsible for identifying children with suspicious injuries, completing mandated reporting to child protective services for investigation, and screening for occult injuries and underlying medical conditions that can predispose to injuries. Early identification of inflicted injuries appropriate evaluations may serve as an opportunity for life-saving intervention and prevent further escalation of abuse. However, identification of abuse can be challenging. This article will review both physical exam findings and injuries that suggest abuse as well as the evaluation and management of physical abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child, Preschool; Infant; Child maltreatment; Child abuse; Physical Examination; Non-accidental trauma; *Child Abuse/diagnosis; Bruising; Oral injury; Sentinel injury; Subconjunctival hemorrhage

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print