SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Canty KW, Keogh A, Rispoli J. Semin. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 50: e101140.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.spen.2024.101140

PMID

38964816

Abstract

This focused review on abusive head trauma describes the injuries to the head, brain and/or spine of an infant or young child from inflicted trauma and their neuroimaging correlates. Accurate recognition and diagnosis of abusive head trauma is paramount to prevent repeated injury, provide timely treatment, and ensure that accidental or underlying medical contributors have been considered. In this article, we aim to discuss the various findings on neuroimaging that have been associated with AHT, compared to those that are more consistent with accidental injuries or with underlying medical causes that may also be on the differential.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Child, Preschool; Infant; *Child Abuse/diagnosis; *Craniocerebral Trauma/diagnostic imaging; *Neuroimaging/methods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print