Abstract

This focused review on abusive head trauma describes the injuries to the head, brain and/or spine of an infant or young child from inflicted trauma and their neuroimaging correlates. Accurate recognition and diagnosis of abusive head trauma is paramount to prevent repeated injury, provide timely treatment, and ensure that accidental or underlying medical contributors have been considered. In this article, we aim to discuss the various findings on neuroimaging that have been associated with AHT, compared to those that are more consistent with accidental injuries or with underlying medical causes that may also be on the differential.

