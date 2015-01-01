Abstract

A leading cause of death and disability in infancy is abusive head trauma (AHT) and there are common clinical signs that help to establish this diagnosis. Children diagnosed with AHT can have many ophthalmologic findings, including retinal hemorrhages, retinoschisis, subconjunctival hemorrhages, corneal injury, and globe rupture. If any such injuries are suspected, an ophthalmologic consultation, with indirect ophthalmoscopy, should be completed. In addition to a complete physical exam, a thorough history imaging, and lab work, should be obtained to investigate the etiology of ophthalmic pathology including accidental and systemic causes. In general, studies show that retinal hemorrhages that are multilayered, too numerous to count, and located from the posterior pole to the ora serrata are highly suspicious for abusive head trauma.

