Citation
Goulbourne M, Huber CM. Semin. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 50: e101137.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38964818
Abstract
Previously known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, medical child abuse is a form of child maltreatment whereby the caregiver creates an environment in which medical care harms or threatens the wellbeing of a child. Approximately 40-50 % of medical child abuse cases involve neurological symptoms, with fabricated or induced seizures accounting for a significant proportion. Identifying fictitious seizures is often difficult even for the most experienced clinicians. Therefore, having a low threshold for clinical suspicion is essential in the timely diagnosis of medical child abuse. This article provides a review of the epidemiology, diagnosis, and management of medical child abuse when it involves seizures.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Child; Pediatrics; Pediatricians; *Child Abuse; *Neurologists; *Seizures/diagnosis/therapy; Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy/diagnosis