Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Women who experience obstetric interventions and complications during childbirth have an increased risk of developing postnatal post-traumatic stress and mental illness. This study aimed to test the effect of a trauma-informed support programme based on psychological first aid (PFA) to reduce the mothers' symptoms of stress, fear of childbirth (FOC), anxiety and depression after a complicated childbirth.



METHODS: The study population consisted of women ≥ 18 years old who had undergone a complicated childbirth (i.e. acute or emergency caesarean section, vacuum extraction, child in need of neonatal care, manual placenta removal, obstetric anal sphincter injury, shoulder dystocia or major haemorrhage (>1000 ml)). A total of 101 women participated in the study, of whom 43 received the intervention. Demographic questions and three self-assessment instruments measuring stress symptoms, FOC, anxiety and depression were answered one to three months after birth.



RESULTS: The women in the intervention group scored significantly lower on the stress symptom scale, with a halved median score compared to the control group. There was no significant difference between the groups regarding FOC, depression and anxiety.



CONCLUSION: Our results indicate that this PFA-based support programme might reduce post-traumatic stress symptoms in women who have gone through a complicated childbirth. With further studies in a larger population, this support programme has the potential to contribute to improved maternal care optimizing postnatal mental health.

