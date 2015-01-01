|
Andersson H, Nieminen K, Malmquist A, Grundström H. Sex Reprod. Healthc. 2024; 41: e101002.
38963988
OBJECTIVE: Women who experience obstetric interventions and complications during childbirth have an increased risk of developing postnatal post-traumatic stress and mental illness. This study aimed to test the effect of a trauma-informed support programme based on psychological first aid (PFA) to reduce the mothers' symptoms of stress, fear of childbirth (FOC), anxiety and depression after a complicated childbirth.
Midwifery; Trauma-informed care; Post-traumatic stress; Fear of childbirth; Postnatal care; Traumatic birth experience