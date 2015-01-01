Abstract

BACKGROUND: While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted HIV preventative services in sub-Saharan Africa, little is known about the specific impacts the pandemic has had on men who have sex with men (MSM) in Kenya.



METHODS: Data were from an HIV self-testing intervention implemented in Kisumu, Mombasa and Kiambu counties in Kenya. Baseline data collection took place from May to July 2019, and endline in August-October 2020, coinciding with the lifting of some COVID-19 mitigation measures. Using endline data, this study characterised the impact the pandemic had on participants' risk behaviours, experience of violence and behaviours related to HIV. Logistic regression was used to understand factors related to changes in risk behaviours and experiences of violence; adjusted AORs (AORs) and 95% CIs are reported.



RESULTS: Median age was 24 years (IQR: 21-27). Most respondents (93.9%) reported no change or a decrease in the number of sexual partners (median number of male sexual partners: 2, IQR: 2-4). Some participants reported an increase in alcohol (10%) and drug (16%) consumption, while 40% and 28% reported decreases in alcohol and drug consumption, respectively. Approximately 3% and 10% reported an increase in violence from intimate partners and police/authorities, respectively. Compared with those with primary education, those with post-secondary education were 60% less likely to report an increase in the number of male sexual partners per week (AOR: 0.4, 95% CI: 0.2 to 0.9), while those who were HIV positive were at twofold the odds of reporting an increase or sustained levels of violence from intimate partners (AOR: 2.0, 95% CI: 1.1 to 4.0).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study demonstrate heterogeneity in participants' access to preventative HIV and clinical care services in Kenya after the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic. These results indicate the importance of responding to specific needs of MSM and adapting programmes during times of crisis.

