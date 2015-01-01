Abstract

Suicide is a growing public health problem around the world. The most important risk factor for suicide is underlying psychiatric illness, especially depression. Detailed classification of suicide in patients with depression can greatly enhance personalized suicide control efforts. This study used unstructured psychiatric charts and brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) records from a psychiatric outpatient clinic to develop a machine learning-based suicidal thought classification model. The study included 152 patients with new depressive episodes for development and 58 patients from a geographically different hospital for validation. We developed an eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost)-based classification models according to the combined types of data: independent components-map weightings from brain T1-weighted MRI and topic probabilities from clinical notes. Specifically, we used 5 psychiatric symptom topics and 5 brain networks for models. Anxiety and somatic symptoms topics were significantly more common in the suicidal group, and there were group differences in the default mode and cortical midline networks. The clinical symptoms plus structural brain patterns model had the highest area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (0.794) versus the clinical notes only and brain MRI only models (0.748 and 0.738, respectively). The results were consistent across performance metrics and external validation. Our findings suggest that focusing on personalized neuroimaging and natural language processing variables improves evaluation of suicidal thoughts.

Language: en